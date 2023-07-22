Where You've Seen Tim Matheson Before Virgin River

Tim Matheson is an actor that "Virgin River" viewers have come to know well. Although the actor has appeared in several movies and television shows throughout his long career in Hollywood, he's currently winning over fans of the popular Netflix series in the role of the loveable yet stubborn small-town physician Doctor Vernon Mullins. Matheson's character is one of the most well-respected and popular citizens of Virgin River. As the town's only doctor for several years, Doc Mullins was responsible for the care of many locals until Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) came to town to offer him some help. The two built a solid relationship and even learned from one another as they formed a bond while working together.

However, before taking on the role of Doc Mullins, Matheson had a long list of credits to his name. He's been a working actor for decades and has appeared in some classic television shows such as "Leave It To Beaver," which felt like a huge break to the actor, who got to mingle with the show's star. "I was so starstruck meeting Jerry Mathers," Matheson told A.V. Club. "He invited me to his house for a party and I did three episodes over the course of a season."

He also appeared in "My Three Sons," "Night Gallery," "Kung Fu," "Bonanza," and "Medical Center." However, that's just the tip of the iceberg as the actor has over 190 acting credits to his name in addition to multiple producing and directing credits.