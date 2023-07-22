The Bold And The Beautiful Explainer: Aly's Tragic Death

Soap operas are known and loved for their heightened drama, over-the-top characters, and outlandish storylines. One of the downsides to having so much action happening on screen is the aftermath: the sudden and often inexplicable character deaths. Whether the actor portraying a character has been let go from the show or chooses to leave on their own (or perhaps has passed in real life), there are some character deaths that fans just can't get over. One of the lesser-known and perhaps often-forgotten deaths from "The Bold and the Beautiful" is that of Aly Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce); even die-hard fans may not know what really happened to Thorne's daughter.

Aly Forrester's character started on the show in 2004 and was played by a slew of different child actors until Pearce took over the role in 2013 when Aly had become a teenager. Even though Pearce only portrayed her character for about two years, her portrayal left a lasting impression on the other characters and the fans.

Unfortunately, much of Aly's time on the show consisted of her rapidly deteriorating mental health due to the death of her mother, Darla Einstein (Schae Harrison), at such a young age. The hallucinations of her deceased mother and her insatiable need for justice led to her untimely demise in 2015.