What Brooke Shields' Parents Really Did For A Living

Brooke Shields, actor, model, and proud owner of a degree from Princeton, is making waves with her documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields." Hollywood children have been a hot topic lately, and it's a subject that Brooke explores in her Hulu film. She got her start in front of the camera at just 11 months old in an Ivory Soap commercial and spent her early career managed by her mother, Teri Shields.

While managing Brooke was Teri's longest-running career path, it wasn't the only job she ever held. Teri, born Theresa Anna Lillian Schmon, was a model just like her iconic daughter. The momager also worked as a makeup artist for Lord & Taylor as well as a hairstylist. However, those jobs were short-lived. After she had Brooke in 1965 and went on to separate from Frank Shields Jr., her husband, and Brooke's father, in 1966, Teri quickly turned to marketing her daughter's beauty. It was a role she would hold until Brooke was in her 20s.

Francis Alexander, who went by Frank Shields Jr., was the son of famed tennis player Frank Shields Sr. He did not follow in his father's footsteps, instead trading dreams of Wimbledon for Wall Street. Frank Jr. was a marketing and sales executive for both Estee Lauder and Revlon, based in New York City. On the side, he founded and managed a real estate firm, Frank Shields Associates, out of Palm Beach, Florida. The public hears quite a bit less about Brooke's father than her mother, but the "Blue Lagoon" star maintained a relationship with both of her parents throughout her life.