Inside Kate Middleton And Roger Federer's Friendship

Catherine, Princess of Wales, loves all things tennis. We know this because we've seen her at Wimbledon almost every year for over 10 years running — and we're not complaining. Catherine serves hit after hit with her Wimbledon looks, routinely saying in the Royal Box. Catherine has a coveted seat because she's the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club; however, this isn't drudgery for her as she's a long-time tennis fan.

Catherine expressed this in the 2017 BBC documentary "Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon" when she described her long-standing interest in the tournament. "Growing up, I obviously watched Wimbledon," Catherine began. "It's been very much a part of my family growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters — myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

Catherine expressed her love for the tradition of Wimbledon — the fact that everyone still wears white, the fact that the stadium looks as lovely as ever, and the fact that spectators can still get strawberries and cream. While Catherine loves Wimbledon itself, the tournament has also given her a lasting friendship with tennis superstar Roger Federer.