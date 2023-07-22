Sally Field Took Extreme Measures To Get Out Of Dating Johnny Carson

Sally Field is like everyone's adorable grandma. Even though she's significantly older than when she played teenage Gidget Lawrence, she hasn't lost her cute and sweet personality. Unfortunately, Field divulged that her kind and innocent demeanor once got her in too deep with Johnny Carson. Carson, host of the OG tonight show beginning in the 1960s, "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," was known for his personable, comedic, and witty personality. It worked incredibly well with his post-evening spot on television, earning him the title "the king of late night."

But his over-the-top energy might have been a bit much for Field, who admitted, "I was never a person who knew how to say no to people," in an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." She told Cohen that she was never interested in the late-night star, but the pair did go on a few dates after her separation from Burt Reynolds. She confessed there was nothing wrong with Carson, who she called "wonderful," or anything particularly exciting about their relationship; she just wasn't into it.

So what was the people-pleasing Field to do? "I told him I was having a breakdown and I was being sent away. I couldn't figure out how just to say 'I'm really am just not into this.' I just said, 'I'm so sorry. I've got to go away. They're putting me in a home,'" Field fessed up to Cohen. That's right; Field feigned a mental break and even added being sent away for good measure in order to "kindly" dump Carson.