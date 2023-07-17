Bronwen Booth, One Life To Live Alum, Dead At 59

The news of another tragic soap opera alum's death has left fans reeling just days after "One Life to Live" and "Young and Restless" vet Andrea Evans died at 66 on July 9. While fellow "One Life to Live" alum Bronwen Booth died months ago from ampullary cancer, a rare form of gastrointestinal cancer, the news of her death was only made public recently.

Booth played Andy Harrison on "OLTL" from 1989 to 1991. Unlike other "One Life to Live" characters who moved to soaps like "General Hospital," Booth followed other professional pursuits after exiting the show. While she did continue acting sporadically in non-soap roles until a small appearance in 2011's "What's Your Number," she also pursued philanthropic endeavors and various roles in film and marketing firms, including Stylesight, MintModa, and Kingsborough Pictures, according to the star's LinkedIn profile.

The London-born actress and philanthropist died surrounded by loved ones on April 4, at the age of 59.