What Happened To ENERGYbits After Shark Tank?

When entrepreneur Catharine Arnston appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2017, she had big dreams of her supplements becoming a successful "Shark Tank" product. Known as ENERGYbits, these were chewable tablet supplements that contained algae. While their composition didn't make them immediately appealing, they contain a bevy of nutrients, 60% protein, and are 100% organic, natural, and non-GMO, according to The Shark Tank Blog.

ENERGYbits grew out of Arnston's experience when her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and her oncologist advised an alkaline diet. She researched alkaline foods and discovered that algae was not only one of the foods with the highest alkaline, but it had a great amount of protein and was highly nutrient-dense, containing 40 vitamins and minerals.

However, Arnston was ultimately turned down by the "Shark Tank" crew after asking for $500,000 for 5% of her business, which she had already been sustaining for six years prior to appearing on the show. The sharks maintained that she wasn't making a profit and didn't quite trust the product claims. Although she made $1.5 million in six years, she was putting much of it straight back into her business.