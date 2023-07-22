Weird Rules Hallmark Movies Follow

While some movie watchers are filling their Letterboxd with classic films like "The Godfather" and "Citizen Kane," others are just turning on the Hallmark channel to see what new feel-good flick is airing. Serious cinephiles might have a problem with the latter, but they can't deny how insanely popular Hallmark movies have become. And for some viewers, they're incredibly meaningful. As Christina Figliolia, a co-founder of Christmas Con, told Empire, "We had people coming up to us literally crying, telling us that these movies meant so much to them." Hallmark movies are more than just movies to a lot of people.

The Hallmark Channel movies are not the most complicated films of all time, but there is a clear method to the magic. As one Hallmark screenwriter told Entertainment Weekly, "All you have to do is diagram it. You watch and write down every beat that happens in every act and then you just go through it and go, 'This is the model, this is the map,' and then you just hit all those beats and go to Hallmark." Pretty simple, right? Well, for every beat that needs to be hit, there are several beats that can't be hit; Hallmark has loads of guidelines for the movies. So before you pick up a pen to write the next big Hallmark hit, become familiar with the rules detailed below.