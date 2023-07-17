Meet The Golden Bachelor, 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

"The Bachelor's" newest spin-off series, "The Golden Bachelor," has officially announced its leading man, 71-year-old retired restaurateur Gerry Turner. Gerry, an Indiana native and proud grandfather, will make his debut on ABC this fall when he dates 25 women in the hopes of finding a wife. Unlike previous iterations of the show, which have highlighted contestants fresh out of college or in their early 30s, "The Golden Bachelor" is looking for single women 65 and older. So if you don't qualify for Medicare, no need to apply.

"It's still sinking in," Turner explained on "Good Morning America." If all goes according to plan, he'll wrap up filming with a fiancée and newfound celebrity status. "I'd love it if I found a partner who's high energy, someone who maybe plays pickleball, someone, that maybe plays golf," ABC's newest Bachelor explained. When he's not relaxing at his picturesque lake house or spending time with his daughters and granddaughters, you can probably find Gerry four-wheeling in the Indiana countryside (one of his many hobbies, according to ABC).

All in all, the 71-year-old is excited about what's to come. His lifetime of love and loss has only made him more qualified to headline a nationally-beloved dating show, and here's hoping he's more successful than some of "The Bachelor's" past leads.