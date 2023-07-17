OutDaughtered's Blayke Busby Is Growing Up Fast

Since 2016, TLC's "OutDaughtered" has given viewers an inside look into the lives of Danielle Busby and Adam Busby, who are raising six girls in Houston, Texas. In April 2015, Danielle gave birth to quintuplets Olivia, Ava, Riley, Parker, and Hazel. They joined the Busby's first child, Blayke Louise Busby, who was born four years before her sisters in April 2011. Danielle has not been shy about speaking about the struggles she endured to conceive all of her children. Per Country Living, Danielle revealed in a blog post that she used intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment, to become pregnant with Blayke.

"OutDaughtered" follows Blayke as she traverses being the oldest daughter in a family of eight and sister of the quints. When the show first premiered, Blayke was only five years old. In the years since, fans of the show have seen Blayke blossom from an elementary school child into a middle schooler.

Blayke turned 12 in 2023, and to commemorate the day, Danielle posted a photo of Blayke on Instagram and wrote, "You are beautiful, sweet, silly, a perfectionist, a server, a little sassy, and I just LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" While she's not yet a teen, Danielle and Adam have commended Blayke for her maturity on multiple occasions.