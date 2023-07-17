OutDaughtered's Blayke Busby Is Growing Up Fast
Since 2016, TLC's "OutDaughtered" has given viewers an inside look into the lives of Danielle Busby and Adam Busby, who are raising six girls in Houston, Texas. In April 2015, Danielle gave birth to quintuplets Olivia, Ava, Riley, Parker, and Hazel. They joined the Busby's first child, Blayke Louise Busby, who was born four years before her sisters in April 2011. Danielle has not been shy about speaking about the struggles she endured to conceive all of her children. Per Country Living, Danielle revealed in a blog post that she used intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment, to become pregnant with Blayke.
"OutDaughtered" follows Blayke as she traverses being the oldest daughter in a family of eight and sister of the quints. When the show first premiered, Blayke was only five years old. In the years since, fans of the show have seen Blayke blossom from an elementary school child into a middle schooler.
Blayke turned 12 in 2023, and to commemorate the day, Danielle posted a photo of Blayke on Instagram and wrote, "You are beautiful, sweet, silly, a perfectionist, a server, a little sassy, and I just LOVE YOU SO MUCH!" While she's not yet a teen, Danielle and Adam have commended Blayke for her maturity on multiple occasions.
Blayke Busby wanted season 9 of OutDaughtered to happen
In July 2023, season 9 of "OutDaughtered" premiered on TLC. This came over two years after the premiere of season 8 and a year after Adam Busby and Danielle Busby disclosed on YouTube that filming during the COVID pandemic had taken a toll on their family. While the Busbys noted that the show was not canceled, they said they were taking a break. So what changed their minds about filming a new season? In an interview with Today, the Busbys revealed that the quintuplets, and especially Blayke Busby, wanted to start filming the show again.
Speaking about Blayke, Adam told Today, "She was like, 'I want to do it,' and I was like, 'Really? Are you serious?'" He added, "she was so positive and responsive to the idea, and that made (the decision) so much easier." As for Blayke's return to the camera, Danielle explained, "She was just a little more mature and comfortable with who she is and what she likes."
Shortly after the season 9 premiere, Adam went on Instagram, praising Blayke for her actions while they were promoting the show. He wrote: "This girl has blown me away this week during press. Her maturity and confidence have shined though. She has carried herself with poise and didn't shy away once to speak for herself when anyone addressed her on camera. Love seeing how she has come into her own this past year. It was truly something special to see."
Blayke Busby loves being an older sister
The truth about Blayke Busby is that she is a dedicated older sister. Before "OutDaughtered" hit the air, Adam Busby and Danielle Busby told People that their young daughter was adjusting well to her new siblings. Danielle told the publication, "She has been so hands-on. She'll say: 'Oh, let me get you the wipes.' She's so smart." However, it isn't always easy for Blayke. In a 2018 episode of "OutDaughtered," Danielle noted (via People), "Blayke loves her sisters, but honestly, she can only take them for so long before she hits her breaking point."
Despite this, it's clear that Blayke is devoted to her siblings. In the trailer for season 9 of "OutDaughtered," Blayke encourages her sister, Hazel, while she learns to ride a bike, saying, per People, "Riding a bike is hard for everyone. It was even hard for me, you just gotta keep going."
In 2022, Danielle posted of photo with Blayke on Instagram and said, "Conversations [with Blayke] these days are like ... "real adult" talks." Before adding, "Growing up so fast my little lady." In another post, Danielle revealed that Blayke graduated from the sixth grade in May 2023.