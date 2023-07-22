Why Gloria Estefan Turned Down Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Popstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl performance will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest Halftime shows of all time. It was also a historic one: It was the first time all of the mainstage performers were of Latin descent. While audiences enjoyed cameos from Bad Bunny and J Balvin, apparently salsa icon Gloria Estefan was also tapped to join.

While the "Conga" singer would've been a perfect fit for Super Bowl 54, there's an understandable reason why she turned down the offer. Sitting down on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Estefan shared why she couldn't take the stage. "Look, it's their moment, they're in a whole other thing," the songstress explained. "I've done a couple of Super Bowls, I didn't want to go on a diet in December. It was Christmas!"

In addition to letting J.Lo and Shakira have their moment, Estefan's former Super Bowl performances came almost two decades before a Latina woman would headline again. Shakira revealed why she wanted to perform at the Halftime show and the importance of representation. "I really thought it was a great opportunity to make a strong statement about what an important part of the American fabric the Latino community is," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer told Cosmopolitan. "An opportunity that we couldn't miss."