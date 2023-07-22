The Unexpected Celebrity Who Crashed Elvis Presley's Funeral

When Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, the world was washed in a hazy, late-summer fog of shock and grief. Throngs of mourners traveled to Memphis to pay their respects to the King of Rock and Roll, from close family, friends, and colleagues to fans.

Presley died at his famous Graceland estate, which was opened to the public for the first time the following day for a viewing of the star. The viewing preceded the final ceremony and burial at Forrest Hill Cemetery, where Elvis' mother was laid to rest 19 years earlier, almost to the exact day. He was later moved to Graceland, where both Lisa Marie Presley's son and Lisa Marie, who was never the same after Elvis died, would also be interred.

While sources' exact number varies, it's estimated that up to 100,000 people showed up to the Graceland gates to see the King off — including a young actor cutting his teeth and climbing the ranks of comedic stardom over at "Saturday Night Live."