How Prince Louis Really Felt About Skipping Wimbledon, According To Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales spent some time chatting with the Wimbledon ball boys and ball girls, and she told them about how five-year-old Prince Louis has been watching the matches and following along with what the ball boys and girls are doing. One ball boy said Kate told him that Louis "tries to practice the standing and staying serious, like us. He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players," via Hello!. Too sweet!

Kate's talked about how much Wimbledon means to her and her family. In a 2017 BBC documentary on Wimbledon, Kate said, "Wimbledon was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters; it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game."

It sounds like Kate has carried on the Middleton family habit of watching Wimbledon together as a family if Louis knows enough to imitate the ball boys. And maybe next year he'll get the chance to join his family in the Royal Box. Though if the timing matches that of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Louis will have to wait a couple more years until he's 8.