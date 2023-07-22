How Much Did TJ Holmes' First Wife Amy Ferson Get From Their Divorce?

TJ Holmes had his love life thrust into the spotlight after his extramarital affair with "GMA3" co-host Amy Robach was discovered in November 2022. They both had already separated from their respective partners in August 2022, but the scandal of it all made it a hot topic in the press. Holmes and Robach have kept a low profile in the months since their firings from ABC, but their noticeable absence makes sense considering the divorces they both were going through while embarking on a new relationship together. While Robach finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue in March 2023, Holmes was just getting started on his divorce from Marilee Fiebig after filing in December 2022.

Holmes and Fiebig tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their daughter Sabine in 2013, before Holmes and Robach began their relationship. In January 2023, Fiebig broke her silence on their divorce in a statement to ET, noting how she and Holmes were working together to reach a settlement "privately, expeditiously and as amicably," as possible. It's the only public statement Fiebig made about their public split, and it might've given Holmes some relief considering how messy his first divorce was.