Y&R Star Melissa Claire Egan Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy

Melissa Claire Egan also used Instagram to announce her first pregnancy with Matt Katrosar. Egan wrote about her pregnancy journey in the caption and disclosed heartbreaking information. She said, "As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages." She added, "To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

Egan later opened up about the birth of her first child, Caden Robert, in August 2021 to People with a tongue-in-cheek attitude. She said, "Although this is my first child in real life, I've had very dramatic on-screen births on "The Young and the Restless." Once after falling through a lake, I delivered my son on the show in a cabin. The other time, I went into labor at my wedding and delivered a baby right there in my wedding dress. So this was a breeze compared to that!"

Egan and Katrosar celebrated a milestone after their pregnancy struggle when Caden celebrated his first birthday in 2022. Egan's Instagram is full of photos relishing the time spent with Caden as well as snaps of Egan showing off her baby bump from her first and second pregnancies.