Chelsea Clinton Is The Latest Celeb To Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Chelsea Clinton posted pictures from the Denver show that she and her daughter Charlotte attended. "Entirely impressed and *enchanted* by Taylor and her Eras tour," she tweeted, showing off two wrists full of bracelets. One Swiftie was stoked to see that Clinton was wearing one of her daughter's bracelets from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert. The fan wrote, "I see the one my daughter made! It was enchanting to meet you, however briefly it was! It looked like you all had SO much fun!! (We sat right in front of you)."

Clinton joins a number of celebrities who've attended the Eras Tour with their kids and loved it. Jennifer Garner attended one of Taylor Swift's Kansas City shows with her daughter Violet, and Garner showed off her own collection of friendship bracelets on Instagram — they went nearly to her elbow on both arms! Garner wrote, "Our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity, and stamina of Taylor Swift." Laura Dern shared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that she took her two kids to the show in Glendale, Arizona. And Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought their oldest two daughters James and Inez to the Philadelphia show; the two girls even got a shout-out from Swift from the stage. Other celeb Eras Tour sightings also include Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Shania Twain, and Ellen Pompeo.