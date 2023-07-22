Details You Never Knew About The Bold And The Beautiful Star, Scott Clifton

Actor Scott Clifton caught the acting bug for the first time at nine years old, when his mom gave him a copy of "Hamlet" by William Shakespeare and introduced him to a family friend in the acting business. Seven years later, Clifton was acting professionally.

Clifton has been playing Liam Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since 2010, and fans are not afraid to share what they really think about Liam. Clifton was no stranger to the world of soaps when he got his start on "The Bold and the Beautiful" either — before that, he played Dillon on "General Hospital" and Schuyler on "One Life to Live." Clifton credited his role on "General Hospital" for getting him to where he is today.

Clifton has opened up about one of the things he likes about playing Liam on "The Bold and the Beautiful," saying, "I really like that Liam is a very average kind of guy; he's very flawed and very human ... I think that he doesn't really know what he wants. Liam is the most human character I've ever played" (via LiveAbout).