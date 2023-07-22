How Chip Gaines' Bad Business Practices Once Caused Major Trouble For Joanna's Dad

Judging by the Gaines' success today, Chip Gaines — half of the famous "Fixer Upper" duo — seems to have the magic touch. He and his wife, Joanna Gaines, first gained popularity with their HGTV show, which did so well it ran for five seasons. Meanwhile, the pair built their Magnolia empire, which includes shops, a television network, a magazine publication, and products. But it wasn't always this way.

When Chip was just starting out, he dabbled in many simultaneous projects within the construction world. In his book, "Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff," the Waco, Texas resident detailed how many of his employees were Spanish speaking at the time, and he wanted to be able to converse with them better. To accomplish this, Chip enrolled in an immersive language class that would take him to Mexico for three months. Joanna, his girlfriend at the time, agreed and said she would even help manage his books while he was away.

However, his finances weren't as cut and dry as one would've hoped and involved tracking down tenants as well as managing client and employee payments. Two weeks into his course and Joanna had an ultimatum. According to Chip, she said, "'Your business is a joke! All these people are coming to my dad's shop demanding to be paid, and there's no money! Lucky for you, your dad is bailing your sorry butt out. You have three days to get back to Texas, or this relationship is over.'"