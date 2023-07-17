The Instagram Post That Changed Everything For Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello

It breaks our heart to say this, but it looks like it's official: after seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are calling it quits, according to Page Six.

While the news may come as a shock to some, there are surely others who are saying "I told you so" after hearing about the breakup of one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Said people would most likely point to Manganiello's underwhelming birthday wish to his estranged wife as the definitive warning sign that separation was on the horizon. The Instagram post in question looks like any other social media shoutout you would expect someone to share for a loved one's birthday. "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" was how Manganiello captioned an old photo of himself and Vergara out for dinner.

The super sleuths in the comment section noticed right away that something wasn't right. Knowing how vivacious and loving the actors usually are to one another, fans weren't sold on Manganiello's message, and they were not shy about saying so. One keen-eyed follower wrote, "Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog's birthday. And Sofia has not even said thank you." And these online detectives were spot on.