What Happened To The Cookie Dough Cafe After Shark Tank?

As kids, many of us couldn't wait until cookies got into the oven – we just had to sneak a spoonful of that dough. Yet, many cookie dough labels warn against eating before baking, since they contain raw eggs and could lead to salmonella infection. Sisters Joan Pacetti and Julia Clark's fun idea to sell edible cookie dough took them all the way to Los Angeles, where they pitched their vision to the Sharks. Illinois natives Pacetti and Clark founded The Cookie Dough Café in 2011 and appeared on Season 5 of "Shark Tank" in 2014.

While Costco's popular edible brownie batter didn't come onto the scene until 2020, at the time of filming, the Café was the only edible gourmet dough business on the market. From confetti to brownie batter to good ol' chocolate chip, the enterprising sisters came on "Shark Tank" with the goal to launch pints into supermarkets nationwide.

The Cookie Dough Café launched in 2011, with the sisters telling the Sharks that they hand-packed thousands of orders in their first year. Pacetti and Clark said they needed help connecting to a distributor to fulfill larger orders, as not having one had stood in the way of The Cookie Dough Café landing a lucrative placement in Walgreens stores. Overall, they requested funding for a range of production costs – from automated machinery to packaging to warehouse space (per Shark Tank Recap).