Why You Won't Find Emma Stone On Social Media

It's common for celebrities to take a break from the spotlight now and then, especially after consecutive years of churning out films. In fact, we've seen hiatuses from a number of actors for reasons public and private. Take a look at stars like Jennifer Lawrence, who felt like she was too much of a "commodity" after filming "The Hunger Games" franchise. Or Tom Holland, who recently took a break from acting after his latest project due to mental health concerns. Even Hailee Steinfeld, who opened up about her relationship with social media.

However, some stars aren't as worried about the direct limelight as they are about their social media presence. While there could be a handful of factors to an actor's media silence, one of poignancy is that social media insinuates a "keeping up with the Joneses" mentality. At least, that's what Emma Stone publicizes.

Perhaps most well-known for her Oscar-winning performance in "La La Land," Emma Stone shared in an interview with Elle (and Jennifer Lawrence) that she's not on social media because it wouldn't be a "positive thing" for her. "If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them," On a panel organized by the Los Angeles Times and EPIX (via Vanity Fair), Stone got to the (no pun intended) root of the issue: "the root of the desire to share aspects of one's life with strangers," which Stone doesn't like.