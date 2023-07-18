Lauralee Bell Looks Back At 40 Years As Y&R's Christine 'Cricket' Blair

At age 15 in 1983, Lauralee Bell began playing Christine "Cricket" Blair on "The Young and the Restless," who was a model that was star-struck by rock star Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). Their classic romance tale would propel the two into the soap opera super-couple stratosphere. However, as both Danny and Damian's rising star status increased, he was written out of the show when the character believed he had impregnated his then-groupie Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). It took a few years for her lie to be exposed, but at that point, both characters had moved on, and Christine had another classic romance with her marriage to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson).

Although Christine and Paul ended up having a rather tumultuous life, she eventually worked her way up to becoming district attorney for Genoa City, with the occasional crossover to Los Angeles on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Still prosecuting the bad guys to the best of her abilities, Bell took some time to chat with CBS, reflecting on her 40 years of portraying the character, whom she admits that she still sometimes refers to as "Cricket."

As a teen, her character was groundbreaking because, as Bell explained, "There were no real young people on soaps at that time. 30-year-olds were playing 15-year-olds." In fact, the actor was only supposed to be on the show for a couple of days, citing the fact that her mother, co-creator Lee Phillip Bell, would have preferred Lauralee attend college instead.