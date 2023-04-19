The Young And The Restless Classic Romance: Danny And Cricket

In the soap opera epic "The Young and the Restless," which recently celebrated its half-century anniversary, one recurring romantic storyline is that of Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and Christine "Cricket" Blair (Lauralee Bell). These two characters have had an on-off romance spanning decades, from being adolescents in the 1980s to the present, with Danny's return in 2022.

Michael Damian recently spoke with Soaps and hinted at the prospect of rekindling a romance with Christine Blair. Damian gave an insight into Danny's mindset, saying, "Absolutely, he still has feelings for Christine ... there's no denying that. The chemistry and magic is still there."

Lauralee Bell echoed similar sentiments when she spoke with Soap Central. Bell describes Christine's approach to Danny, saying, "But I think for Cricket, Danny was her world, so I don't think she is necessarily thinking about going back, but you can tell, or at least I wanted to play it like, even after all of these years, there's still a lot of hurt." We're looking back at the memorable moments between these two and wondering if the stars will ever align so that these two will finally fulfill fans' wishes and settle down together.