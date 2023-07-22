Did Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Inherit Anything After Her Death?
Lisa Marie Presley died in January after being found unconscious in her California home, according to TMZ. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was rushed to the hospital, where she went into cardiac arrest and died hours later. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement given to People magazine. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers," the statement continued.
In the aftermath of her death, Lisa Marie's trust was to be executed to ensure that her wishes were granted — though that didn't happen as seamlessly as many would have thought. Lisa Marie was survived by her mother, her three daughters, and her half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi — all of whom were named in the trust — but Priscilla ended up contesting the will regarding a change that was made involving Lisa Marie's oldest daughter, Riley Keough, and her late son, Benjamin Keough.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached an agreement months later
When Priscilla Presley learned of a 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie Presley's trust that removed her and a man named Barry Siegel — who previously served as Lisa Marie's business manager — as trustees, she contested the will, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Priscilla claims the change happened without her knowledge, hence the court filing. In May 2023, however, Priscilla confirmed that everything had been worked out. "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together," she said in a statement, per NBC News.
In court documents associated with the case, it was revealed that Lisa Marie's half-brother was included in the division of assets. Although Lisa Marie didn't leave him much, People magazine confirmed that he is set to inherit 1/9 of her trust, which has been set up as a sub-trust with Priscilla listed as the trustee. Riley Keough is listed as the sole trustee of her mother's estate, as well as a sub-trust for her half-sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, who, along with their grandmother, will receive the other 8/9 of the trust by way of a "one-time, lump sum payment from the trust for an undisclosed amount."
Navarone Garibaldi says he wishes things were 'different' with Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley gave birth to her second child — Navarone Garibaldi — with her now ex-husband, Marco Garibaldi, in 1987, just two years before Lisa Marie Presley welcomed her first child. The siblings' age difference was one reason the two were never super close. Although details of their personal lives aren't very well known, Garibaldi hinted at a strained relationship with his older sister in a tribute he shared on Instagram following her death. "Big sister... I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren't easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. Regardless, you are my sister, and I'm sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can't believe this. I'm lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos," he wrote.
In an interview with People magazine, Navarone explained that there's always been a "misconception that [he] was raised extravagantly with Elvis' estate and money." He ensured, "That wasn't the case." Regardless of their challenging relationship, Lisa Marie made sure that her half-brother knew he was family by including him in her will.