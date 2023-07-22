Did Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Inherit Anything After Her Death?

Lisa Marie Presley died in January after being found unconscious in her California home, according to TMZ. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was rushed to the hospital, where she went into cardiac arrest and died hours later. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement given to People magazine. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers," the statement continued.

In the aftermath of her death, Lisa Marie's trust was to be executed to ensure that her wishes were granted — though that didn't happen as seamlessly as many would have thought. Lisa Marie was survived by her mother, her three daughters, and her half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi — all of whom were named in the trust — but Priscilla ended up contesting the will regarding a change that was made involving Lisa Marie's oldest daughter, Riley Keough, and her late son, Benjamin Keough.