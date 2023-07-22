Queen Elizabeth Was Never The Same After Her Dad Died

For the 70 years that she was on the throne, it was almost impossible to think of a royal family that existed before Queen Elizabeth II. For generations, she was the only monarch many had ever known, bringing a sense of stability to the throne that King Charles III has since replaced. Elizabeth was a force to be reckoned with — not only did she see Great Britain through decades of change and progress, but she maintained a levelheaded sense of decorum that is awe-inspiring, if not downright historic. But before she became queen at age 25, her father, King George VI, guided the Commonwealth alongside Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The two were thrust into the regnal positions with such haste that the entire course of their lives was changed — and the king's was tragically cut short.

Elizabeth was born to her parents in April 1926 and was soon followed by her younger sister, Princess Margaret. The two had a charmed childhood and enjoyed the splendors of royal life without much worry about monarchical responsibility — an entire family unit away from the throne, such a reality didn't seem particularly attainable. But when royal crisis rocked the monarchy and Elizabeth's father had to take on the duties of king, both his life and Elizabeth's changed forever. Her life changed yet again when her father died at the young age of 56, thrusting the newly minted queen into a sea of turmoil.