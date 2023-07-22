Alison Sweeney Can't Pick Just One Favorite Hallmark Co-Star

Alison Sweeney has disclosed the one Hallmark star she's dying to work with — Andrew Walker, of "Three Wise Men and a Baby" fame. However, when asked to pick a favorite of the co-stars she's already worked with, Sweeney could not do it.

In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Sweeney said, "How am I supposed to pick one? ... I feel [like] you're twisting my arm, and it's already a giveaway, but I've done a couple movies with Marc Blucas — and I can't even say this because he is, like, maybe my favorite, but also Cameron Mathison is my favorite. Whatever, they're all my favorites." She also said nice things about Luke Macfarlane, her co-star in 2022's "A Magical Christmas Village."

Sweeney and Blucas worked together on the Hallmark films "Good Morning Christmas!" and "The Irresistible Blueberry Farm." Sweeney and Mathison worked on the "Murder, She Baked" films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and now star in the spin-off, the "Hannah Swensen Mystery" series, and are working on a new installment.