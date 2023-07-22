Why Brigitte Bardot Left Hollywood Behind

French model turned actor Brigitte Bardot became a cinematic sensation when she appeared in the 1956 film "...And God Created Woman." Directed by her then-husband, Roger Vadim, this was not Bardot's first film, but it was a breakthrough for her career. Bardot went on to star in several renowned works of the 1960s, including "La Vérité" and "Contempt." With her voluminous and easily replicated bouffant hairstyle and exaggerated eyeliner, Bardot became an icon of culture and fashion, making off-the-shoulder looks a sought-after trend. Nevertheless, a 39-year-old Bardot left the entertainment industry behind in 1973, focusing on animal activism instead.

However, author James Clarke, who worked on a photography book about Bardot called "Being Bardot," told Fox News a different story and noted that Bardot wanted privacy in her life and got tired of the hustle of bustle of being a movie star. He said, "That is one of the things that come out a little bit [in this book] ... She got to that point where it's just like, 'I've kind of done it and 20 years has been sufficient.'"

With that said, Bardot has revealed why she retired, and although it is related to animal activism, the truth is more heartbreaking than that. Furthermore, Bardot, who has not starred in a film since 1973, has remained in the spotlight, and not for the right reasons.