The Connection Between Kaley Cuoco And Jennifer Aniston That Stems Back To 1997

Most people would consider Kaley Cuoco a big star. Her acting resume reads like a dictionary of primetime TV hits, including "8 Simple Rules," "Charmed," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Flight Attendant." Off-screen, she has a pretty impressive list of voice-only roles in animated series like "Brandy & Mr. Whiskers," "Bratz," and "Harley Quinn." You can also add movies like "The Wedding Ringer" and "The Man from Toronto" to that list.

But even Cuoco has her fan-girl moments, especially when it comes to one of her favorite TV shows. Cuoco was 9 years old when "Friends" premiered in 1994, and she admits she's always been a fan. "I grew up with 'Friends.' That was my show," she told Seth Meyers during a "Late Night with Seth Meyers" appearance. Years later, during a tribute event for James Burrows, who directed episodes of both "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco and her co-stars posed for a photo with most of the original cast of her favorite show. Per Entertainment Tonight, she commented on the pic in a since-deleted post on Instagram, "Ummm NIGHT MADE Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt . . . I died and went to heaven."

The actor was particularly taken with one of the "Friends" stars, Jennifer Aniston. While it had been quite a while since the two had seen each other, the event wasn't actually the first time Cuoco met "The Morning Show" star. That specialness happened years earlier.