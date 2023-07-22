Whatever Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Carrie Brady?

"Days of Our Lives" viewers who watched the soap opera in the 1990s and 2000s will likely remember Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) having a wild emotional ride. The legacy character, who is the daughter of Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), first appeared in Salem as a toddler in 1982 when she and her mother arrived in town to the shock of Roman, who had believed Anna to be dead. Anna claimed she'd been kept hostage, and Roman was happy to know that Carrie was his biological daughter. They got to know each other, but that made Carrie a target for Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), who was looking to scheme against Roman and have him discredited as a police officer and ISA agent.

Stefano paid Anna $1 million to hypnotize Carrie and have her plant evidence in Roman's home that would cause him to appear like he was accepting bribes. Carrie later went to live with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) while Roman was undercover. Carrie's young life got more complicated after she was hit by a car and fell into a coma, which led her to bond further with her father.

Carrie's dysfunctional family dynamic led her to become a rebellious teenager. However, she eventually grew out of her erratic behavior, and as a young adult, she found the love of her life.