The Biggest Scandals That Completely Rocked HGTV

The following references sexual misconduct allegations.

Since the network's launch in December 1994, HGTV has endured a number of controversies that have shaken up the feel-good image of the home improvement and lifestyle channel. Over the years, the network has seen its fair share of less-than-perfect stars, dissatisfied homeowners, and behind-the-scenes leaks.

One complication that HGTV cannot seem to escape is lawsuits from disgruntled homeowners. According to a 2022 report in Realtor Magazine, at least 12 lawsuits have been filed alleging that the network contractors provided shoddy work or did not give homeowners what they wanted, despite the work almost always being done at the expense of the homeowners.

While some HGTV personalities have come and gone, there are others who have amassed enormous net worths and built real estate empires. The network is without a doubt a massive platform, and as some HGTV stars know all too well, the spotlight can be relentless. Details about their marriages and divorces, legal battles, and family lives keep the public interested and streaming the network's shows and spinoffs. Although "Flip or Flop" host Tarek El Moussa told Elle Decor that the general vibe of the network's shows and stars is positive, HGTV is not without its drama. Let's take a look at some of the biggest scandals that rocked the network.