Royals Who Died Too Young

Content warning: This article contains mentions of suicide, murder, child mortality, childbirth fatality, and pregnancy-related deaths.

It's safe to say that members of the world's various royal families are an extremely privileged class. They flit around on private jets, are dripping with jewels, and live in some of the most lavish estates on the planet. But even with palaces and a near-endless supply of money, they aren't above misfortune. Royals have their own devastating life changes such as dissolved marriages, family crises, and international scandals.

Titles can't exempt anyone from an untimely death either. Car crashes, illnesses, and suicides plague royal families in much the same way they plague everyone else. However, when a royal dies young, the grief spreads much further than just the immediate family members. Nearly everyone can remember at least one beloved royal who was taken too soon — even if their own country doesn't have a royal family. Here are some of the most tragic royal deaths that broke hearts around the world.