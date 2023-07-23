Kody Brown's Behavior On Sister Wives Drove Daughter Gwendlyn To 'Dislike' Him

Kody Brown, the controversial polygamist from TLC's "Sister Wives", is a father to 18 children. He welcomed his first child, a son named Logan Brown, with his second wife, Janelle Brown. Logan was born in 1994, about a year after his parents spiritually married each other. Kody's youngest child is Ariella Brown, born in 2016, whom he shares with Robyn Brown, his fourth and only remaining wife.

Kody is notorious for not having the best of relationships with his children. From not remembering his son's birthday to threatening he'd sue his kids if they spoke negatively about him, the reality star has had his fair share of parenting fails. While some of his kids have distanced themselves from their father, others have spoken up publicly about how it is to have the patriarch as their father.

Gwendlyn Brown is the fourth child of Christine Brown and Kody's 10th child overall. Gwendlyn has been pretty open about her relationship with her dad as well as how she feels about him on her YouTube channel, where she regularly reviews "Sister Wives" episodes, giving some insight into the plural family's dynamic. She's admitted to not liking her dad at times due to his behavior on the show, which doesn't come as a surprise.