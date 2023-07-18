Everything You Need To Know About Miranda Lambert's Anti-Selfie Concert Drama

During a recent performance at musician Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency, the singer brought the show to a screeching halt as the band started to play her single from 2016, "Tin Man." "I'm gonna stop right here for a second; I'm sorry," Lambert declared to the audience. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p***ing me off a little bit," she said, adding, "Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music." While some cheers can be heard from the audience in the video of the ordeal, many concert-goers headed home after the incident.

Lambert was clearly making a statement that was far bigger than simply calling out some audience members' behavior, and she likely thought that her fans would come to her defense in response. However, the reaction online has been quite the opposite. One Twitter user replied, "These people were in VIP and paid a lot of money to see her, who is she to stop the show and scold them like that??! You don't talk to fans like that, they can take pictures of themselves whenever they damn please. Ugh she's always rubbed me the wrong way." Even comments on Lambert's own TikToks from the night received backlash. One user replied, "I hope next concert everybody [takes] selfies lol," while another said, "taking [non-stop] selfies at ur next show."