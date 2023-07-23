Once-Popular HGTV Stars You Don't Hear About Anymore

There's no question that all major industries have their own unique set of "celebrities," and the world of home and gardening is no different. Who else do we have to thank for that other than — you guessed it — HGTV? Originally created as the Home, Lawn, and Garden Channel, HGTV has worked its way up to number three out of the top television channels in the United States. The idea for a channel centered around interior and exterior home design was developed and pitched in 1992 by Kenneth Lowe, a radio executive out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its launch in 1994, HGTV has accumulated nearly 100 million viewers — or an estimated audience of eight out of ten households in the US.

Naturally, with popularity of this scale and magnitude, the channel has given many people in the construction, design, agricultural, and architectural career fields a real shot at stardom. But as most who have experienced their 15 minutes of fame have seen, everything must eventually come to an end. Here, we're taking a trip down nostalgia lane and revisiting some of HGTV's once-biggest names who seemingly disappeared from the media in the blink of an eye.