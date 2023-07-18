Watching Days Of Our Lives Will Soon Cost More Than It Did Before

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have grown accustomed to the fact that they have to watch the long-running soap opera on the Peacock streaming app. The sudser moved to streaming in 2022 after several decades of weekday afternoon airing on the NBC network. Initially, the biggest difference that fans have had to deal with is the fact that they must now pay for Peacock if they want to watch their favorite soap. But now, another obstacle has come up, as the streaming service has announced that it's raising its prices.

Subscribers currently have the option to choose between two tiers on the platform. The first features ads inserted into the shows. The original price was $4.99 a month and has now gone up to $5.99. Meanwhile, the higher tier, which features no ads or commercial breaks, has increased in price by $2.00, going from $9.99 each month to $11.99.

The streamer is home to not only "Days of Our Lives," but also shows such as "The Office," "Yellowstone," "Parks and Recreation," another other beloved programming.