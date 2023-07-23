What Taylor Cole Learned About The World While Filming Hallmark's Aloha Heart

Taylor Cole has another new Hallmark movie premiering Saturday, July 29, 2023. In the movie "Aloha Heart," she stars as Sara, a conservationist visiting Hawaii to be maid of honor at a wedding. Kanoa Goo stars as Manu, the manager of his family's hotel where the wedding is happening. Sara and Manu team up to make the hotel more environmentally friendly, and the duo learns that their connection might run even deeper.

While filming "Aloha Heart," Cole learned more about conservationism. She told Digital Journal, "I am very close to nature and giving back to Mother Earth. In this movie, there were a lot of details about water conservation that I didn't know about, and it was interesting to learn and open your eyes to a whole new world. Every tiny little effort can accumulate in a big impact in the world."

Cole also told the outlet how she enjoyed working with her co-star Goo and added, "I love working with first-timers because I get to warn him about all the love that he is about to receive in his life from all the Hallmark fans, and that is very exciting."