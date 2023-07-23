How Margot Robbie Enforced Her 'Pink Day' Rule On The Set Of Barbie

Unless you've been living under a rock, you may have heard about a little movie called "Barbie." The most anticipated flick of the summer is coming to theaters on July 21, and fans all around the world are buzzing with anticipation. They are fully embracing "Barbiecore," an ultra-feminine fashion aesthetic that lets us live out our childhood nostalgia (per Elle). However, it turns out that the star of the film is just as passionate about staying true to the doll's spirit.

Margot Robbie, who portrays Barbie, allegedly designated days to wear pink on set. Her co-star Ryan Gosling, playing a lovestruck Ken, spilled the beans about her weekly rule, which was complete with penalties. Gosling told People: "Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn't, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

Social media went abuzz upon hearing the news. Some fans even made a joke out of the headlines, in light of the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes challenging Hollywood's pay inequity. "I was the PA that paid over $3,600 in Margot's pink fines," one fan playfully tweeted. "I tried wearing coral & peach, nothing ... this was my job and now I'm living in my car." In addition to the "pink fines," Margot has been embodying her role perfectly, executing her best Barbie-inspired outfits at premieres around the globe.