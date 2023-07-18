Hannah Gosselin Confirms Her Relationship With Kate Has Taken A Critical Turn In New Update

Hannah Gosselin has always been open about her estrangement from her mom, Kate Gosselin, but the famous sextuplet is apparently trying to repair their relationship — sort of.

Hannah, along with her fellow sextuplet Collin Gosselin, chose to distance themselves from Kate after she divorced Jon Gosselin. Kate was awarded sole custody of the rest of their kids, and while it pained Hannah to be separated from her four other sextuplets, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah, as well as older twin sisters Mady and Cara, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star believed that moving away was what was best for her. "I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, adding that she never forged a bond with her mom growing up, and even went as far as to say she wasn't treated well. "I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent... I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house and I just wanted to live with my dad."

Hannah still lives with Jon and Collin to this day, but in Vice TV's "Dark Side of the 2000s" that premiered on July 18, the former reality star revealed that her relationship with Kate is on the mend.