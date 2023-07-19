What Happened To The Swilt After Shark Tank?

When entrepreneur Ivori Tennelle was featured on "Shark Tank," back in Season 3, her vibrant presentation of her Swilt garment immediately caught the attention of the Sharks. Tennelle passionately pitched a new spin on the popular Snuggie and was looking to capitalize on the dying popularity of the infomercial product that decreased in popularity just a few short years after its 2008 launch. With her creation, Tennelle carefully combined a sweatshirt with a quilt by inserting clips to hold the garment together.

The blanket was carefully concealed inside the long sleeve top until it was time to get cozy on the go. Customers could then unclip the quilt, allowing it to roll out from underneath the hoodie with waterproof nylon attached to prevent damage from the elements. Tennelle was seeking a substantially smaller amount than her fellow "Shark Tank" alumni.

Asking for a $30,000 investment in exchange for 35% equity in the company, the optimistic inventor was looking to secure funding for a more cohesive online imprint. She was also hoping the Sharks could help her ramp up production efforts considering that the company had been off to a slow start. Ultimately, Tennelle walked away empty-handed and things didn't exactly pan out the way she expected either.