Tim Matheson's Sultry Throwback Pic Proves He Wasn't Always The Pure Virgin River Doc

Tim Matheson might be best known these days for his role as Vernon "Doc" Mullins on "Virgin River," but fans of the small-town drama may be surprised to discover that the actor has a long history in Hollywood — and the roles he's taken on in the past haven't always been as serious and buttoned-up as the mature doctor he currently plays.

In the world of "Virgin River," Doc Mullins is the local medical practitioner who, despite being seen as a reliable and helpful member of the community, doesn't always get along with everyone. On the show, he experiences his fair share of drama, from suffering the loss of his vision to learning unexpectedly that he has an adult-aged grandson.

When it comes to romance, Doc is married to the town's mayor, Hope McCrae, but the two aren't typically involved in risqué scenes (although Matheson once told Entertainment Weekly that he imagined his character still had sex with his on-screen wife, despite the fact that the two often bickered). However, long before his days of playing the Virgin River M.D., Matheson was no stranger to sultry storylines that might even make Doc blush.