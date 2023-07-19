Collin Gosselin Claims Estranged Siblings Were Silent After His Car Accident (But Is He Bitter?)

When "Jon & Kate Plus 8" debuted in the early 2000s, viewers had opposing opinions about the couple's dynamic. One thing that everyone agreed on, however, was that the Gosselin twins and sextuplets were adorable and super tight-knit. Now six years after the Gosselins left our screens, Collin Gosselin shared the heartbreaking revelation that none of his estranged siblings reached out after his near-fatal car crash in late 2022: "No, I didn't hear anything from many of them. They didn't reach out at all, no."

Collin was speaking in the July 18, 2023 episode of the Vice docuseries "Dark Side of the 2000s." Now, we all know about family feuds, but what could Collin have done to make most of his family cut him off without looking back? First, it's worth noting that their hit TV series "Kate Plus 8" returned in 2016 without Collin. When Kate was asked about it, she explained that she didn't have the resources to care for Collin's mental health. But Collin asserted that Kate had sent him away to a psychiatric hospital after he told his teachers that she was abusive.

Worse still, Kate never visited Collin during his one-and-a-half-year stint. Perhaps, one could argue that Kate didn't want to lead the press to him, as he needed help. But when Jon Gosselin, whose life is considerably different today, found out where Collin was, she moved him farther away. It took a heartbreaking letter from Collin and over a million dollars in legal battles to get Collin freed and back in his father's custody.