Why HGTV's Erin And Ben Napier Had A Difficult Time Filming Hometown Takeover

HGTV is known for its heartwarming yet light renovation and property shows that bring out the designer in each and every one of us. One of the hottest shows to hit the scene is "Home Town Takeover," which currently has two six-episode seasons under its belt. "Home Town Takeover" follows married couple Ben and Erin Napier, of "Home Town" fame, as they ambitiously travel to different small towns to makeover the entire community, giving it a fresh look.

Each season, a different town is featured, which is picked based on the number of submissions it receives. The chosen town is typically one that is in major need of a facelift and some new life. To add to the splendor of this remarkable undertaking, celebrity guests frequently join in to help the process along.

Season 1 was located in Wetumpka, Alabama, and was a total success, putting the town in the spotlight by giving it a full redesign, which resulted in booming business thanks to an increase in tourism. But even though the town has benefitted from the success of the renovation, the journey there was difficult at times. And it truly demonstrates that HGTV renovations may not be as amazing as they appear, or at least not as seamless.