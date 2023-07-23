Who Won The 2023 HGTV Dream Home?

Marie Davis is a lifelong HGTV superfan who's entered the famous dream home giveaway since the late '90s. She was consistent — entering every year and twice every day for the chance to win a new home of her own. Just as there are regulations for other HGTV sweepstakes — like the rules you have to follow if you are on house hunters – there is no limit to how many years in a row you can apply. Well, Marie definitely took full advantage of that, and luckily her hard work paid off. Finally, in 2023, she was told she had won the grand prize of a remodeled Coloradan mountain retreat. Not only this, but she is also the new owner of a brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee! If you thought the prizes ended there, you would be wrong because along with the house, the car, and the title of 2023 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes winner, Davis was also awarded $100,000 from Ally Financial, as 9 News reports.

Since 1997, HGTV has sponsored and produced the annual Dream Home competition every year, including pandemic-stricken 2020. Not only has interior design changed after the pandemic, but the format of the HGTV sweepstakes has changed slightly, with applications being more accessible across the country. The prizes, of course, also change every year, as does the sweepstake's retail value. In 2023, it was valued at over $2.7 million.