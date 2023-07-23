Steven And Liv Tyler's Best Father-Daughter Moments
The relationship between a father and daughter is a special and unique bond that often involves deep emotional understanding and open communication. Fathers who create a safe space for their daughters to express their thoughts and feelings can establish a strong sense of trust and emotional intimacy.
Unfortunately, Steven Tyler didn't have the chance to foster such a relationship when his daughter Liv Tyler was growing up. Liv spent the first 11 years of her life believing Todd Rundgren, from Utopia, was her father. However, she always felt different but kept it to herself and wrote her feelings in her diary. The diary became her outlet after she realized Steven was her father. She told Interview Magazine in 1997, "My mom has a diary entry or something where I wrote: 'I think Steven is my father.'"
She figured it out after attending an Aerosmith concert. Steven's dominant genes were the giveaway, and Liv's suspicions were confirmed when she saw her younger sister, Mia Tyler, on stage and realized they looked exactly alike. Thankfully, Liv and Steven were able to bond and catch up on the time they were apart. Looking inside the relationship of Steven with his daughter, Liv, one might not believe that they were separated at her birth. They have since developed a great relationship and formed their own unique father-daughter bond. Take a look at these precious moments between Liv and Steven.
Steven wore some of Liv's clothes
The legendary frontman of Aerosmith has long been celebrated for his iconic and chic fashion choices that challenge traditional gender norms. Before Harry Styles' empowering fashion choices, there was Steven Tyler, who has openly expressed himself through his unique wardrobe with flamboyant outfits that defy conventional gender expectations. During his stint as a judge on "American Idol," the musician developed a penchant for silk shirts and scarves and has even worn make-up on the show.
Interestingly, some of his outfits were stolen from his beloved daughter, Liv Tyler. In a 2011 interview with Vulture, Liv didn't hold back and revealed that she found her dad's outfits cool because they were stolen from her. When asked about her thoughts on her father wearing blouses, she said, "His blouses! My dad wears girls' clothes — it's so funny. Sometimes I see him and I'm like, 'Nice shirt!', because it's from my closet."
The "Lord of the Rings" actor didn't mind that Steven was stealing her clothes, and she was also unfazed by him wearing something from a feminine wardrobe. Talking about her dad's reawakened sex appeal, she further added, "I think he's really handsome. I feel really proud of him. I think he's an amazing, magical man, and all those funny things that he says that people find so strange, I've been hearing them my whole life, and they make me laugh. I speak his language; I understand what he's talking about."
A strong connection even before they knew they were related
In the late 1970s, former Playboy playmate Bebe Buell had a short-lived romance with Steven Tyler, and their love affair led to the birth of Liv Tyler. At the time, Steven was a drug addict, and in order to protect Liv, Buell decided to keep their daughter away from the musician. She didn't plan to reveal the truth to Liv until she was 18. "We [she and Todd Rundgren] made a pact that he would be Liv's father and if it ever became an issue, we'd tell her at 18," Buell told Rolling Stone in 2018. But little did she know that Liv would find out on her own and it was sooner than expected.
When the actor was about 9 years old, she attended a Rundgren concert and coincidentally met Steven there. Despite not having a clue about their real connection, he bought Liv a Shirley Temple drink, which she really appreciated. Due to this kind act by her biological father, the "Stealing Beauty" star would often talk to Steven's poster. There was just this magical bond between them. "When you meet kin, there is an energy and sparkle between your bodies. It must be chemical somehow – DNA and genes. I felt a strong connection when I met him as a little girl, and I didn't know why at first, but I figured it out rather quickly," she told The Guardian in 2017.
A sweet yet wild experience
The birthing experience is a transformative and intimate moment in a woman's life. Having your loved one to support you during this time is really important as their presence provides reassurance, comfort, and a sense of security. It's much more important to have your partner by your side as a source of emotional support. Unfortunately for Liv Tyler, her then-fiancé Dave Gardner, couldn't make it when she gave birth to their son, Sailor Gene.
It was a surprise delivery, and Gardner wasn't at the hospital since he was still traveling by plane while Liv went into labor. Luckily, her sister, Mia Tyler, and father, Steven Tyler, were just one call away. They stepped up and rushed her to the hospital. Despite the absence of her then-partner, the birth of Sailor Gene was indeed a special moment for Liv, and Steven was the one who cut the umbilical cord after she gave birth.
Sharing the sweet yet crazy experience, she said, "I never expected to give birth with my sister and my dad in the room. Sailor surprised me and came six weeks early, which was pretty scary. David was on a flight. I called Mia, and she came straight to the hospital, and she also called Steven. He walked into the room moments before Sailor was born and cut his umbilical cord. It was wild."
A visit to the happiest place on earth
Disneyland will always hold a special place in the hearts of millions across the world. No matter what age you are, you can always indulge in your inner childhood and be young again when visiting the park. That's exactly what Liv Tyler and Steven Tyler did when they visited Disneyland Paris in 2018. Liv brought along David Gardner and their kids, Sailor Gene and Lula Rose, while Steven brought his partner Aimee Preston.
The group embraced their inner child and reveled in the world of imagination. The father and daughter got to interact with Mickey and his pals as well. They were also spotted riding Le Carrousel de Lancelot. The trip wouldn't be complete without Steven trying his hand and enjoying a joy ride on the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith. As for the "Armageddon" star, Liv had fun at Armageddon: les Effets Spéciaux, which was obviously based on the actor's 1998 film. In an Instagram video posted by Liv, Steven was seen having fun and joking around. He said, "Oh my god, we're at Disney World in France, and there's a Rock 'n' Roller Coaster." To highlight his daughter as an actor, talking about Liv's "Armageddon" poster he said towards the end of the video, "But there's this!"
Liv's first acting gig was in Aerosmith's music video for Crazy.
There's no doubt that Liv Tyler is an exceptional actor. The world has seen the stunning transformation of Liv and her acting career was made possible when she starred in her first music video featuring the song of her father Steven Tyler. Liv's debut acting job was in Aerosmith's music video for the song "Crazy" in 1994. Before venturing into acting, Liv began her career in the entertainment industry as a model at the age of 14, with the help of fellow model Paulina Porizkova. Paulina took pictures of Liv, which eventually helped her kickstart her modeling career, and opened doors to appearing in various TV commercials.
While she had a steady gig, the star of "Jersey Girl" didn't feel fulfilled and desired something more. She made the decision to quit both jobs and pursue acting instead. She landed the role in the music video after director Marty Callner saw her in a Pantene commercial. At the time, the director was unaware that she was Steven's daughter.
Although the music video was a turning point in her career, Liv grew tired of it and didn't even want to watch it back then. "When I'd get up in the morning and put it on and get ready, whenever that video came on, that's when I knew I could get in the shower. Because I was too embarrassed to watch myself," she explained to Rolling Stone.