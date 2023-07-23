Steven And Liv Tyler's Best Father-Daughter Moments

Unfortunately, Steven Tyler didn't have the chance to foster such a relationship when his daughter Liv Tyler was growing up. Liv spent the first 11 years of her life believing Todd Rundgren, from Utopia, was her father. However, she always felt different but kept it to herself and wrote her feelings in her diary. The diary became her outlet after she realized Steven was her father. She told Interview Magazine in 1997, "My mom has a diary entry or something where I wrote: 'I think Steven is my father.'"

She figured it out after attending an Aerosmith concert. Steven's dominant genes were the giveaway, and Liv's suspicions were confirmed when she saw her younger sister, Mia Tyler, on stage and realized they looked exactly alike. Thankfully, Liv and Steven were able to bond and catch up on the time they were apart. Looking inside the relationship of Steven with his daughter, Liv, one might not believe that they were separated at her birth. They have since developed a great relationship and formed their own unique father-daughter bond. Take a look at these precious moments between Liv and Steven.