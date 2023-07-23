Why Did Lindsay Lohan Move To Dubai?

Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to fame and has lived much of her life in the public eye since she started her career at the age of 3. As she's got older, Lohan has found ways to live a more private life — one that doesn't involve paparazzi waiting outside her home every day. A big part of that is due to the fact that Lohan moved to Dubai almost a decade ago.

"It's a city built on desert, I came here in 2008 when they had just finished building the Atlantis hotel, and there was none of this here. I've been living in the UAE for six years, but I go back to New York a lot," she said in an interview on "Lights Out With David Spade" in 2020. Of course, Dubai has become an incredibly special place for Lohan, who met her now-husband, financier Bader Shammas, at a restaurant in town while out with friends.

"I said, 'You look like someone I know.' He was like, 'No, I don't, who?' And then I said to him, 'I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever.' I'd never been able to talk to someone like this," Lohan recalled during an interview with Allure. The couple lives in the "Wall Street" area of the city, which Lohan describes as being "downtown," and it doesn't sound like the actor has any plans to ever move back to the States.