Who Is TODAY's Jill Martin?

Recently media outlets have been reporting on Jill Martin's breast cancer diagnosis. But who is Jill Martin of NBC's "Today"?

Along with the regular cast of "Today," which include names such as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Jenna Bush, and others, other contributors also join the show to talk about topics within their expertise. In Jill's case, she discusses everything from the latest trends to how to expand your fall wardrobe on a budget in her segment entitled "Deals and Steals."

From adding some color to your life to a drugstore eye cream replacement that's comparable to luxury brands to oversized water bottles, Martin is always on top of the items that are hot and most sought-after, and you can find all of the items she talks about in the shop on "Today's" website. It was a total shock to audience members when she put shopping on the back burner and delved into a topic that was a lot more serious than the best cast-iron skillet for your buck.