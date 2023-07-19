Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage Remains Strong Despite Rumors, Insider Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to put on a united front for the cameras, and they even shared intimate details of their fairy tale love story with fans in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Now living in Montecito, California, RadarOnline reported in July 2023 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage was crumbling. A source told the news outlet, "They're trying to figure out what hit them." They added, "Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world." Moreover, the source alleged that the couple is taking a break while Harry travels to Africa to film a documentary for Netflix.

Nevertheless, a source told Page Six that these rumors were just that; rumors. They told the publication, "It's not true, it's literally made up." What is true, however, is that Harry and Meghan have publicly struggled with their careers since leaving behind Buckingham Palace in 2020.

RadarOnline alleged that this has caused the couple turmoil, with the source claiming, "The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs." The publication notes that much of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumored marriage woes are rooted in their PR and business failures that have transpired in the first half of 2023. It's no wonder that Harry and Meghan feel repeatedly unlucky as they deal with blow after blow in their professional lives.