Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off The View In Defense Of Miranda Lambert

‘I don’t like it - at all. We’re here to hear some country music, and I’m singing some country damn music!’ Miranda stops Tin Man to call out girls who are more concerned with taking selfies than listening to the music 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6BKnUskeZz

Miranda Lambert's anti-selfie concert drama has certainly been talked about frequently in recent days, so it was no surprise that it was up for discussion during the "Hot Topics" segment on "The View." The hosts of the popular daytime show discussed their personal feelings about how Lambert handled some audience members who were taking selfies while she was performing on one night of her Las Vegas residency. Across the internet, Lambert has received her fair share of backlash for pausing the song and saying "I'm gonna stop right here for a second; I'm sorry," before calling out the selfie-takers, adding, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p***ing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

Plenty of audience members and folks who've watched the viral video of the incident, alike, have taken issue with Lambert's approach. Per Entertainment Weekly, "The View" cohost, Sunny Hostin, agrees with the criticism. She shared that she's "going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets." This seems to be a popular opinion, but cohost Whoopi Goldberg vehemently disagreed with this take, and she wasn't afraid to share her side –– even if it meant storming off the stage.