Y&R Alum Michael Corbett Joins The Bold And The Beautiful In Pivotal New Role

Who can forget Michael Corbett's role as David Kimball in "The Young and the Restless?" The evil villain was equally blood and money-thirsty, with a string of menacingly planned murders in his wake. This is why we're pretty stoked that he's crossing over to "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Judge Evan Scott. Many speculated that Judge Evan would be assigned to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam's (Scott Clifton) divorce, but Michael Corbett's interview with Soaps confirmed that his character is definitely connected to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer).

One thing to consider is that Corbett isn't appearing as David on "The Bold and Beautiful." He is cast under another name, which leaves us wondering if Judge Scott is a new character or if he's David in yet another disguise. Could this be an indicator of a major plot twist? It's standard for "Y&R" actors to crossover between both soaps, but the choice of Corbett has us thinking.

We genuinely doubt that David retraced his steps since we watched him die in a 1999 episode. Remember that Sheila Carter was just as terrifying in Genoa City as in LA, and we suspect that David will be similar if he returns. However, since Corbett has acted in a number of highly-rated soaps including "The Disappointments" and "Venice: The Series," it's possible that his appearance in "The Bold and Beautiful" has nothing to do with "Y&R."