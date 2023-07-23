What Will Ferrell's Oldest Son Magnus Really Does For A Living

Being the eldest son of comedy legend Will Ferrell and having a name that's Latin for "greatest" could add up to a fair amount of pressure, but Ferrell's firstborn Magnus Ferrell seems to be doing a good job living up to the hype. As he continues to enter early adulthood, Magnus is slowly making a name for himself apart from his dad's tremendous legacy.

Will Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, married in 2000 before welcoming Magnus into the world in 2004. The family continued to grow as sons Mattias and Axel Ferrell were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Despite their parents' A-list status, they've been able to enjoy childhood as relatively normal celebs' kids that nobody knows about (as much as one can when your dad is the guy from "Elf," "Stepbrothers," and "Saturday Night Live").

And while it would be fair to assume Magnus might follow his father's footsteps into the world of comedy, he has his sights set on a different career path in pursuing pop music stardom.